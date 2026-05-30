/US and Cuban military officials meet at Guantanamo Bay amid escalating tensions

Senior military officials from the United States and Cuba held talks on Friday (May 29) at Guantanamo Bay, the US naval base located on Cuban territory, as tensions between Washington and Havana continue to escalate amid renewed political friction involving President Donald Trump’s policy direction.

US General Francis Donovan met Cuban General Roberto Legra Sotolongo in what US Southern Command described as a brief exchange on operational security matters, alongside a released photograph of the meeting. The meeting comes amid heightened concern in the region, with recent reports suggesting Cuban authorities have considered potential drone strikes on the base in the event of an American attack.

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During the visit, Donovan conducted a perimeter security review of the installation and discussed force protection and operational readiness with Cuban counterparts, according to the statement. Guantanamo Bay, located about 430 miles (700 kilometers) southeast of Miami, remains one of the most controversial US military sites, widely associated with allegations of abuse involving terror suspects detained after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The Trump administration has also previously outlined plans to expand the use of the facility as a detention center for undocumented migrants. “Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is a vital operational and logistical hub that supports US military efforts to counter threats that undermine security, stability, and democracy in our hemisphere,” US Southern Command said.

Diplomatic relations between Havana and Washington have deteriorated further following a US energy blockade imposed on the island in January, alongside rising political tensions. The situation escalated again after a Florida court unsealed criminal charges against former Cuban president Raul Castro relating to a 1996 incident.