US: 1 killed, 3 shot and 9 others injured in Arizona shooting rampage

A gunman roamed the streets in the southwestern US state of Arizona on Thursday, killing one person and injuring a dozen others in a drive-by shooting rampage, police said.

The suspect opened fire in at least eight locations outside of Phoenix over the period of one and a half hours, seemingly at random, before being arrested at a traffic checkpoint.

“We don’t know the nexus, we don’t know what the motive was, we don’t have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this,” Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference. “Obviously we want to figure this out because there’s a lot of scared people and people this affected.”

Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating the shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI.

