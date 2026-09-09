/'Undermines security and stability': India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

In its first response against attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, India said that such strikes undermine regional security and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in government's official response said that India condemns such strikes. Houthis on Tuesday targeted energy facilities belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco in southern Saudi Arabia as part of a “broad operation.” Saudi authorities said that the strikes triggered fires at multiple oil installations and utility sites and injured 73 people. On Monday, Houthis said that Saudi Arabia launched multiple attacks on Houthi-held areas using aircraft and cruise missiles and struck al-Jawf, al-Bayda, Marib and Taiz provinces.

"India condemns attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities. Attacks that undermine regional security and stability and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb were unacceptable," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a media query.

The latest crisis has began as a part of escalating tension between the US and Iran, with Iran-backed Houthis now targeting US-ally Saudi. Yemen’s civil war began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, along with large parts of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognised government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition, which included the United Arab Emirates, intervened the following year in an effort to restore the government to power. Tensions between the US allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE escalated earlier this year as their partnership in Yemen’s war deteriorated, ultimately prompting the UAE to withdraw from the conflict. The civil war has killed at least 150,000 people, according to UN estimates, and at times pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.