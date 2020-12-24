UN criticised Israel 17 times in 2020, singled out any other country just 6 times

As of 2013, Israel had been condemned in 45 resolutions by the United Nations Human Rights Council. Since the creation of the Council in 2006, it has resolved almost more resolutions condemning Israel than on the rest of the world combined.

In the year 2020, The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a total of 17 resolutions criticizing Israel versus six resolutions singling out any other country, according to a tally by pro-Israel watchdog UN Watch.

According to The Times of Israel, Israel and activists have long slammed the UN for routinely adopting decision after decision directed against Israel, saying it exploits an overwhelming automatic majority that votes to censure Jerusalem no matter the subject.

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a number of resolutions saying that the strategic relationship with the United States encourages Israel to pursue aggressive and expansionist policies and practices.

(With inputs from agencies)