UN chief Guterres seeks to stay on for second term, report says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the five permanent members of the Security Council that he would like to stay on for a second term.

According to a report published in Bloomberg News, Guterres is likely to officially inform the president of the UN General Assembly soon about his decision.

Guterres took office as the ninth secretary-general in January, 2017 for a five year term that finishes at the end of the year.

Guterres was waiting for the results of the November election in the United States before coming to a decision and was seeking a second term following the win of President-elect Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg.

Under Trump, the United States left the World Health Organisation and upset Security Council members with its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. It also exited the Paris climate accord.