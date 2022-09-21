UK's Liz Truss to work with Japan's Kishida to tackle China threat

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (September 20).

According to a spokesperson for Downing Street, Truss denounced China's provocations on Taiwan at the meeting.

"The Prime Minister condemned China's recent provocations over Taiwan, which threatened Japan's Special Economic Zone," a statement said.

"The leaders resolved to work together to tackle the strategic threat posed by China."

According to the statement, Truss and Kishida concurred on the significance of democracies cooperating, notably through international organisations like the G7, to reduce the economic and security dangers posed by "authoritarian governments".

Truss, who also met with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, in New York, intends to use her first international trip since taking office on September 6 to commit additional billions of pounds in help for Ukraine's defence against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

