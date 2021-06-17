UK's foreign aid cut may put millions at risk: WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that UK's decision to cut aid will make millions of people susceptible to dying from "neglected tropical diseases". The UK has reduced foreign aid budget from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of its national income. This will result in cut of 4 billion Pounds.

The WHO has joined many other agencies to warn about the impact of UK's decision. It mentioned that the "neglected tropical disease" included Trachoma, Elecphantiasis and Guinea Worm. These diseases are among 20 disease groups which mostly affect poorest countries. These disease are preventable but the WHO said the disease could "kill, blind, disfigure and maim"

WHO also said that without UK's aid, about 277 million tablets will expire and will have to be destroyed.

"No obvious alternative source of funding exists to fill the funding gaps that will be left by the exit of Ascend," the WHO added.