Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal calls Kakhovka dam destruction 'environmental catastrophe'

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday said that the Kakhovka dam explosion was "one of the most significant environmental catastrophes in Europe in recent decades".

While speaking at the OECD in Paris via video link, Shmyhal said "dozens of towns and villages will struggle with potable (drinking) water supply".

He further added that the attack would also "affect irrigation systems in southern Ukraine leading to drought and crop failures. This strikes at the heart of global food security".

"The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant meant at least 150 tonnes of machine oil has leaked into the (Dnipro) river with the risk of an additional 300 tonnes seeping out. This poses a threat to the unique flora and fauna," he said.

He called the act a "crime against humanity and an ecocide. Therefore Russia must face a powerful and unified response, not mere words".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia for exploding an "environmental bomb of mass destruction", saying that the authorities expected up to 80 settlements to be flooded and calling for the world to "react". People forced to spend the night on roofs, trees due to flooding The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine caused people awaiting rescue in affected areas to spend Tuesday night (June 6) on roofs or trees due to flooding.

Satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies showed houses and buildings submerged, with many showing only their roofs, and water taking over parks, land and infrastructure. And many such people slept on roofs and sat on trees, waiting to be rescued, the news agency Reuters reported.

The Ukrainian government estimated that around 42,000 people are at direct risk from flooding which is expected to peak on Wednesday, and hundreds and thousands would be left without access to drinking water.

In a statement, the agriculture ministry said the disaster would cut off the water supply to 31 irrigation systems in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipro. The dam's destruction has left 94% of irrigation systems in Kherson, 74% of those in Zaporizhzhia, and 30% in Dnipro regions without water, the ministry added.

Residents in affected areas have started fleeing, carrying children on their shoulders, dogs in their arms, and belongings in plastic bags while rescuers used rubber boats to search areas where the waters reached above head height.

(With inputs from agencies)