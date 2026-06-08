/Ukrainian drone strikes Russian passenger train, killing one

A Ukrainian drone struck a Russian passenger train travelling on the Moscow-Simferopol route, killing the assistant driver and injuring the train driver, Moscow-installed head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday (Jun 8). He added that no passengers were hurt in the incident. The strike comes amid ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, where both sides have increasingly used drones to target military and infrastructure assets. Authorities are investigating the attack, while railway services and security measures in the region are being closely monitored.