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Ukrainian drone strikes Russian passenger train, killing one

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 08:25 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 08:25 IST
Ukrainian drone strikes Russian passenger train, killing one

Ukrainian drone strikes Russian passenger train, killing one

Story highlights

A Ukrainian drone struck a Russian passenger train on the Moscow-Simferopol route, killing the assistant driver and injuring the driver. No passengers were harmed, officials said.

A Ukrainian drone struck a Russian passenger train travelling on the Moscow-Simferopol route, killing the assistant driver and injuring the train driver, Moscow-installed head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday (Jun 8). He added that no passengers were hurt in the incident. The strike comes amid ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, where both sides have increasingly used drones to target military and infrastructure assets. Authorities are investigating the attack, while railway services and security measures in the region are being closely monitored.

“As a result of an enemy drone strike on the locomotive of a passenger train on the Moscow–Simferopol route, the driver has been wounded and the assistant driver killed, according to preliminary data,” Aksyonov posted on Telegram.

(More details to follow)

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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