Russia-Ukraine war highlights | US, China trade barbs over allegations of 'lethal aid' to Russia

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday called on the US to "reflect on its behaviour" and "do something that will actually help deescalate the situation and get peace talks going."

She added that China’s position on the Ukraine war has been "objective and fair" and the country has actively promoted peace talks and sought a political solution. "The US, however, has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry," she said in response to US claims that Beijing is aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine.

