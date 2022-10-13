Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates | Russian missiles target more than 40 Ukraine cities and towns

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates Photograph: AFP
The Ukraine-Russia war continue to escalate as several Ukrainian cities came under fire from Russian missiles after United Nations General Assembly resolution called Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territory "illegal". Meanwhile, the threat of nuclear war continues to loom large as a Russian official warned that Ukraine's addition to NATO can result into World War III. Follow WION for all the LIVE updates from the Ukraine-Russia war.
Oct 13, 2022, 04:22 PM (IST)
Russian missiles rained down on 40 Ukrainian cities and towns as the conflict continue to escalate. This was considered to be retaliation after the United Nations General Assembly resolution called Russian occupation of Ukrainian regions "illegal".