Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates | Kremlin not committing to Black Sea Grain deal extension

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates
Russia remains non-committal over the extension of the Black Sea grain deal which allows the passage of grain-filled ships from the blockade by Russian warships amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Zaporizhzhia power plant was once again the topic of controversy as it had to be shut down following fresh clashes between the two forces.
WION brings all the LIVE updates from the Ukraine-Russia war.
Nov 03, 2022, 04:50 PM (IST)
The Kremlin said that they may end up not extending the Black Sea grain deal beyoing November 19.“Before making a decision on an extension, we will need to give an overall assessment of the effectiveness of the deal," President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters as six grain ships left the Ukrainian ports.