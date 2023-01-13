UK: Young woman mauled to death by dog in Surrey, another hospitalised

A young woman was mauled to death by a dog in the United Kingdom on Thursday, while another woman who survived the attack was taken to hospital with injuries. Police officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey at 2:45 pm GMT following the incident.

Upon arrival, the cops seized seven dogs in total with the help of the National Police Air Service. The dogs are to remain in police custody, The Telegraph reported.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody,” Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said, as per SkyNews.

The woman, believed to be in her twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven’t revealed her identity publicly yet, however, her next of kin have been apprised, Surrey Live reported.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Although formal identification is yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” Surrey police said in a statement.

The injuries sustained by the other woman, who was seeking medical care at the hospital, are not life-threatening and her condition is said to be stable.

MP for East Surrey, Claire Coutinho, said "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has died following a dog attack in Caterham this afternoon. Another lady was injured but is thankfully recovering in hospital.” "Thank you to the paramedics for their efforts at the scene, and officers from Surrey Police who controlled the situation so quickly," he added.

"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing." Sproston added.

In the UK, a dog's owner could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison, a fine, or even both if their pet kills someone. Dog owners could be imprisoned for up to five years or fined or both if their dog injures someone. Also, anyone found guilty of keeping a dog that is "dangerously out of control" may be subject to an unlimited fine, up to six months in jail, or both.

(With inputs from agencies)