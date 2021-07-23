UK to launch daily COVID-19 tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'

Daily contact testing will be rolled out to workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff, who have been 'pinged' by the COVID-19 app can keep working if they test negative rather than isolating, the government said on Thursday.



Some supermarkets are facing shortages of specific products - mainly those in demand in hot weather - and some petrol stations have had to close after the health app told workers to isolate following contact with someone with the virus.



British newspapers carried front-page pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets, declaring a "pingdemic".



With cases rising to nearly 50,000 a day in the United Kingdom, hundreds of thousands of people have been advised - or "pinged" - by the National Health Service`s contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days.



The government said priority testing sites would be set up at the largest supermarket distribution centres this week, and up to 500 sites would start next week.



"As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.



Contact testing is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 by identifying people infected by being in proximity to someone with the virus, either via the app or human contact tracers, but who have no symptoms themselves.