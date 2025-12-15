/UK spy agency's WARNING: MI6 chief says Russia poses 'aggressive, expansionist, and revisionist' threat. Details inside

Blaise Metreweli, the chief of Britain’s foreign intelligence service MI6, has said that Russia poses an “aggressive, expansionist, and revisionist" threat. As per extracts of her remarks, Metreweli said, “(Vladimir) Putin should be in no doubt, our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine’s behalf will be sustained."



This will be Metreweli's first-ever speech after she became the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service’s 116-year history, a role publicly known by the codename “C".



“The export of chaos is a feature not a bug in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus," Reuters quoted her remarks. The agency reported that she will also highlight the need to ramp up the use of technology to tackle threats to UK security, including terrorism and information warfare.

“Mastery of technology must infuse everything we do. Not just in our labs, but in the field, in our tradecraft, and even more importantly, in the mindset of every officer. We must be as comfortable with lines of code as we are with human sources, as fluent in Python as we are in multiple languages," she will say in her speech.