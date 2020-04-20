UK set to test if COVID-19 survivours' blood plasma can be used for treatment

Britain is set to investigate if convalescent plasma transfusion could improve an infected patient's speed of recovery from COVID-19 and chances of survival. It is preparing to collect blood from survivours.

"NHS Blood and Transplant is preparing to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from this illness," a spokeswoman said, adding, "we are working closely with the government and all relevant bodies to move through the approvals process as quickly as possible."

People who have recovered from COVID-19 can register with the NHS if they are interested in donating plasma.