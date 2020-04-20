UK set to test if COVID-19 survivors' blood plasma can be used for treatment

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Photograph:( AFP )
People who have recovered from COVID-19 can register with the NHS if they are interested in donating plasma.
Britain is set to investigate if convalescent plasma transfusion could improve an infected patient's speed of recovery from COVID-19 and chances of survival. It is preparing to collect blood from survivors.
"NHS Blood and Transplant is preparing to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from this illness," a spokeswoman said, adding, "we are working closely with the government and all relevant bodies to move through the approvals process as quickly as possible."
People who have recovered from COVID-19 can register with the NHS if they are interested in donating plasma.