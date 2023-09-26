UK projected to see premature deaths as cost of living hits hard deprived British

The cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom will cause thousands of premature deaths in the country currently under Rishi Sunak's premiership and will expand the gap between the richest and poorest in the matters of health as well as financial positioning, a study published in the journal BMJ Public Health has suggested.

Why so many premature deaths predicted in the UK?

Millions of British have been hit hard with levels of inflation not seen since the 1970s as a result of the war in Ukraine, Covid, Brexit and their collective economic ramifications coupled with frequent exit of Prime Ministers from 10, Downing Street over past few years of significant shifts in the British polity.

Poorer households have borne the brunt as they spend a larger proportion of their income on energy, the cost of which has soared due to increased gas prices due to Russia's tightening of the noose on European energy supply following the war in Ukraine.

UK cost of living crisis: What's the big picture?

The modelling study suggests premature deaths – people dying before they reach 75 – will rise 6.5 per cent this year due to the cost of living crisis, with 30 extra deaths per 100,000 people.

The study focused on Scotland. But the researchers, from Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow, said “similar effects are likely across the UK as we have modelled the impact of UK government measures”.

The predicted increase in premature deaths – from a baseline 463 per 100,000 people to 493 per 100,000 – equates to thousands of extra deaths a year in the UK.

But it's a modelling study, so take it with a pinch of salt

It must be noted that a number of such modelling studies, mostly heralded by epidemiologists during the Covid pandemic, predicted several million deaths due to contagion virus, none of which came true.

The official death count numbers up to a little less than 7 million globally.

A study at the Imperial College London had showed that if the Covid had spread unchecked in the United States, 80 per cent of America will be infected and 0.9 per cent of people will die. If one was to project same figures for the world then 90 million people would have died of coronavirus but officially, the official death count is just 7 million.

For the latest UK study, the scenario modelling estimated the effect of recent high inflation on household incomes, mitigation measures' impact of potentially modifying these effects, and how death rates, life expectancy and inequalities would change as a result.

In every scenario modelled, households in the most deprived areas were the hardest hit in relative terms, even with government support, and will be £1,400 ($1703) worse off in 2022/23, the study found.

Without any mitigation, inflation will increase premature deaths by 5 per cent in the least deprived areas and by 23 per cent in the most deprived, the study suggests.

The study indicated that the premature deaths in the poorest households are predicted to rise at a rate four times faster than in the wealthiest.

Overall life expectancy also falls in each of the three scenarios modelled. But in each case, larger reductions in life expectancy were predicted in the most deprived areas.

Limitations to the modeling

The researchers acknowledged limitations to their modelling. For example, their price inflation estimates didn’t include the costs associated with owning, maintaining and living in one’s own home or other factors affecting household expenditure.

They concluded: "The mortality impacts of inflation and real-terms income reduction are likely to be large and negative, with marked inequalities in how these are experienced. Implemented public policy responses are not sufficient to protect health and prevent widening inequalities."

