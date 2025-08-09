LOGIN
UK: Police arrest 150 pro-Palestine activists under anti-terror laws

Gulshan Parveen
By AFP
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 23:18 IST
London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday that officers had arrested at least 150 people for supporting Palestine Action at a protest backing the group banned last month under anti-terror laws.

"We've now arrested 150 people in Parliament Square," the force said in a post on X, adding "there are still people holding placards supporting Palestine Action" and that "officers are steadily working through the crowd making further arrests".

