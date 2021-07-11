UK PM to announce high street regeneration plans next week

To fulfill his promise to 'level up' the country's economy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate the country's high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in sports facilities.

The prime minister has said he wants to tackle regional inequalities and make sure areas outside of the economic powerhouse, London, have more opportunities. Johnson had won 2019 elections, all thanks to voters in struggling regions of England.

In a speech next week, PM will explain how a new High Streets strategy will help local communities thrive by allowing dining on pavements, helping eateries to serve more customers. Under the plans, local sports facilities will receive a 25 million pound ($35 million) boost.



A statement by his office said on Saturday, temporary permissions given to pubs during the pandemic, allowing them to serve 'takeaway pints' will also be extended for another year.



"The Prime Minister is determined to level up the UK and deliver a fairer, stronger society, one where whatever your background and wherever you live, everyone can access the opportunities they need to succeed," a government spokesperson said in the statement.



As part of his plan, Johnson has announced a series of urban renewal projects worth 830 million pounds in towns and cities away from London, as well as establishing of eight Freeports in England. He also backs green technology jobs.



(With inputs from agencies)