UK opens graduate route visa for Indian, other international students

UK on Thursday opened post-study work visa for international students. The graduate route visa was announced by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. The applications are open from this week. Thousands of international students including Indians stand to benefit from the visa.

Under the graduate route visa, students can apply to stay in the UK to look for work for at least two years. In order to avail benefits of this visa the student must have obtained a degree from a recognised UK university.

"Under the UK Government's points-based immigration system, talented students from India and across the globe now have the opportunity to kick start their careers in the UK at the highest levels of business, science, technology and the arts," Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement.

"Once they've received their world-leading qualification from one of our fantastic education institutions, this new visa will give them the freedom to fulfil their aspirations and advance their careers," she added.

This is also an important step in UK-India 2030 roadmap. It was launched by Indian PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson in 2021.