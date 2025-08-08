/'First AI prototype of a British MP': Meet Mark Sewards, the politician using AI to interact with people

AI a boon or a bane? And looks like UK Member of Parliament Mark Sewards is only working on the brighter side as he has introduced an AI prototype in which the people of his constituency could interact with him which he calls 'AI Mark'. Sewards claims it’s ‘the first AI prototype of a British MP’.

Speaking of the latest update, the MP posted on X, he wrote, “When constituent and local business owner, Jeremy Smith approached me with this idea, I was very excited to work with him. The AI revolution is happening and we must embrace it or be left behind.” The AI prototype is made in collaboration with Neural Voice.

“This prototype AI model offers my constituents an additional way to engage with their MP on local casework and policy issues. It can't ever replace any of the oher work I do and it simply gives people another option to contact me, anytime of day,” he added.