LIVE TV
ugc_banner

UK Foreign Secretary Cameron to visit Middle East, meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders

Reuters
London, United KingdomUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visit Kibbutz Beeri following the October 7 deadly attack. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Former prime minister Cameron, who was appointed to the foreign policy brief last week, met with counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries in London on Wednesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is due to visit the Middle East on Thursday and meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Former prime minister Cameron, who was appointed to the foreign policy brief last week, met with counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries in London on Wednesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He has welcomed the agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas to a four-day pause in fighting, calling it a "crucial step" and urging the parties to deliver the deal in full.

trending now

Both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Cameron's predecessor James Cleverly have visited Israel since the conflict began last month.

RELATED

Germany raids homes of Hamas, Palestinian organisation supporters

FBI’s probe conclusion on car explosion near Canada border fuels conspiracy theories

OpenAI's board which sacked Sam Altman replaced, except for one