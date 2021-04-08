UK COVID data shows more than 6 million people have had two doses of vaccine

More than half a million people in the United Kingdom received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a day, official data showed on Thursday, raising the total who have had two doses past 6 million.



A total of 31.8 million people have now had at least one dose, while 6.1 million have had two after the health service delivered 99,530 first doses and 408,396-second doses in the latest 24-hour period.



The daily total number of new cases of the virus was 3,030, with the seven-day total of 20,056 down by 37% compared with the previous seven-day period.



The daily number of deaths was 53, with the seven-day death toll of 216 down by 32% compared with the previous seven days.