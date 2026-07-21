Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, named former health minister Wes Streeting as the country's new defence secretary late Monday (July 20) during late-night ministerial appointments. Streeting, 43, comes from a working-class background and is positioned on the right flank of the centre-left Labour Party. He significantly raised his national profile while leading the department responsible for NHS England and became a familiar presence on the airwaves during the 2024 general election.

His return to the cabinet follows his resignation as health minister in May, which he attributed to a loss of confidence in then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Although Streeting initially intended to challenge Burnham for the Labour leadership following Starmer's departure, he ultimately chose to back down.

In a post on X following his appointment, Streeting emphasised that "keeping our country safe is the first duty of government." He pledged to ensure that the armed forces receive necessary resources and affirmed that Britain would remain steadfast alongside international allies, particularly Ukraine.

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