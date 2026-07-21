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UK cabinet reshuffle: Former Health Minister Wes Streeting gets defence portfolio

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:18 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:18 IST
UK cabinet reshuffle: Former Health Minister Wes Streeting gets defence portfolio

UK cabinet reshuffle: Former Health Minister Wes Streeting gets defence portfolio Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has named former Health Minister Wes Streeting as Defence Secretary during a late-night cabinet reshuffle following Keir Starmer's departure.

Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, named former health minister Wes Streeting as the country's new defence secretary late Monday (July 20) during late-night ministerial appointments. Streeting, 43, comes from a working-class background and is positioned on the right flank of the centre-left Labour Party. He significantly raised his national profile while leading the department responsible for NHS England and became a familiar presence on the airwaves during the 2024 general election.

His return to the cabinet follows his resignation as health minister in May, which he attributed to a loss of confidence in then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Although Streeting initially intended to challenge Burnham for the Labour leadership following Starmer's departure, he ultimately chose to back down.

In a post on X following his appointment, Streeting emphasised that "keeping our country safe is the first duty of government." He pledged to ensure that the armed forces receive necessary resources and affirmed that Britain would remain steadfast alongside international allies, particularly Ukraine.

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Streeting takes over the role from former defence minister John Healey, who was appointed as finance minister on Monday. Healey had previously stepped down as defence secretary after sharply criticising Starmer's government regarding the defence budget. In his resignation letter, Healey argued that Starmer was unable, and the Treasury unwilling, to commit the necessary resources to defend the nation amid growing threats.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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