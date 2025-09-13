Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘I couldn’t care les’: Trump on divisions within US after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

‘I couldn’t care les’: Trump on divisions within US after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 16:51 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 16:51 IST
‘I couldn’t care les’: Trump on divisions within US after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

File photo Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

In an interview on Fox & Friends on Friday (September 12), the American president was asked what he intended to do to heal the wounds of Kirk’s shooting in Utah.

US President Donald Trump said that he "does not care" about the divisions within his country after the assassination of his close aide Charlie Kirk. In an interview on Fox & Friends on Friday (September 12), the American president was asked what he intended to do to heal the wounds of Kirk’s shooting in Utah. “How do we fix this country? How do we come back together?” he was asked.

Trump replied: “I tell you something that is going to get me in trouble, but I couldn’t care less.” This was just 48 hours after Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University while speaking on mass shootings.


“The radicals on the right are radical because they don’t want to see crime … The radicals on the left are the problem – and they are vicious and horrible and politically savvy. They want men in women’s sports, they want transgender for everyone, they want open borders. The worst thing that happened to this country," Trump added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics