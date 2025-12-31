/Two tourist trains collide in Peru's Machu Picchu, at least one dead, 40 injured

Two trains have collided on the line that services Peru’s Machu Picchu, killing one person and injuring at least 40 others. The deceased was the conductor of one of the two trains, according to the prosecutor’s office in Cusco, the city closest to the famous Inca citadel. The head-on collision between two trains happened on the single track that links the town of Ollantaytambo with Machu Picchu. Rail agency Ferrocarril Transandino said a train operated by PeruRail collided with another belonging to Inca Rail around lunchtime. The cause of the accident was not yet known.