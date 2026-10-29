/Two students stabbed in California high school after a fight, two others detained

At least two students were taken to the hospital after being stabbed at Pleasant Grove High School in California's Elk Grove, according to police. The Elk Grove Police Department said that two people have been detained and one of them is believed to have stabbed both victims. It was not clear if they were also students. Police also said that a school resource officer and staff responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report of two students down. According to police, a fight between students led to the stabbing. A knife was recovered at the scene.
The high school and the adjacent junior high were placed under precautionary lockdown as a safety measure following the stabbing. The lockdowns have since been lifted after the situation was brought under control. The Elk Grove Unified School District clarified that students had already been dismissed for the day when the incident occurred.
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In another incident earlier in the week, an Orange County man was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing rooted in a domestic dispute. On Saturday (Oct 24), 34-year-old Ismael Pinedalopez returned early from work to his home on North Pine Street. Prosecutors state Pinedalopez discovered 28-year-old Nicholas Garcia in underwear inside the bedroom shared with his wife. Pinedalopez allegedly attacked Garcia with a pocketknife, stabbing him multiple times. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orange County District Attorney's Office formally charged Pinedalopez with one felony count of murder and a weapon enhancement. He faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison.