/Two students stabbed in California high school after a fight, two others detained

At least two students were taken to the hospital after being stabbed at Pleasant Grove High School in California's Elk Grove, according to police. The Elk Grove Police Department said that two people have been detained and one of them is believed to have stabbed both victims. It was not clear if they were also students. Police also said that a school resource officer and staff responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report of two students down. According to police, a fight between students led to the stabbing. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The high school and the adjacent junior high were placed under precautionary lockdown as a safety measure following the stabbing. The lockdowns have since been lifted after the situation was brought under control. The Elk Grove Unified School District clarified that students had already been dismissed for the day when the incident occurred.