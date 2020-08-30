Two Russian aircraft make unsafe intercept of US Air Force bomber

The US Air Force has said that two Russian aircraft made an "unsafe, unprofessional" intercept of its B-52 bomber on Friday over the Black Sea and in international waters.

According to a statement from US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs, the Russia pilots crossed within 100 feet of the nose of the B-52 multiple times and also caused turbulence to the B-52 restricting its ability to manoeuver.

"While the Russian aircraft were operating in international airspace, they jeopardised the safety of flight of the aircraft involved. We expect them to operate within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent accidents," the statement added.

Meanwhile, US B-52's flew over 30 NATO countries on Friday. This was done "to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the US and NATO allies," according to a statement from US European Command.

The US commitment to NATO has been called into question following US President Donald Trump's repeated criticism of member countries for not meeting the recommended alliance target of 2 per cent of GDP on defence.