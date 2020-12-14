Two million members of Chinese Communist Party infiltrating world's biggest companies: Report

Approximately two million members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are secretly embedded in some of the world`s biggest companies, banks, media groups, universities, and government agencies, according to the latest report.

An explosive data leak, obtained by 'The Australian' newspaper, comprises not only the names of around two million CCP agents but also, has their party position, birth-date, national ID number, and ethnicity.

According to the list of data, the companies which are being secretly infiltrated by CCP members include manufacturers such as Boeing and Volkswagen, pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and banks like ANZ and HSBC.



"It is believed to be the first leak of its kind in the world," The Australian journalist and Sky News host Sharri Markson said. "What`s amazing about this database is not just that it exposes people who are members of the Communist Party, and who are now living and working all over the world, from Australia to the US to the UK, but it`s amazing because it lifts the lid on how the party operates under President and Chairman Xi Jinping," she added.



Around 79,000 CCP branches have been set up inside western companies where members if called on, are answerable directly to the Communist Party and President Xi himself, the reports said.



"It is also going to embarrass some global companies who appear to have no plan in place to protect their intellectual property from theft, from economic espionage," Markson said.



The data was reportedly extracted from a server in Shanghai in 2016 by Chinese dissidents, who used it for counterintelligence purposes. It was later leaked to the international bipartisan group the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, before being sent to the international consortium of four media organisations--The Australian, the UK`s Mail on Sunday, Belgium`s De Standaard, and a Swedish editor.



The Australian did not name the individual members on the list, only the companies they work for.