Two killed in attack at a German psychiatric hospital 

Representative image. Photograph:( ANI )
Lueneburg police said the man was arrested.
German Police has said that two people have been killed in an attack at a psychiatric hospital in the northern town of Lueneburg.
A 21-year-old man who admitted himself to the hospital on Thursday is suspected of attacking two older male patients during the night and killing them. He also injured two female nurses, one of them seriously, and a police officer.
(With inputs from agencies)