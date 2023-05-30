Two Italian intelligence officers, one ex-Israeli security agent among four dead in tourist boat accident

Four people, including two Italian intelligence service officials and a former member of the Israeli security forces, died when a tourist boat capsized in Lake Maggiore, northern Italy on Monday.

The incident took place near Lisanza at the southern end of the lake and a Russian woman, identified as the wife of the boat captain also died. The 16-metre-long boat, carrying 25 people lost control after the weather suddenly turned stormy.

"The bodies of four people have been recovered," fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari was quoted as saying by AFP.

Though most of the passengers and crew managed to escape and later swim to the shore, Italians Claudio Alonzi, 652 and Tiziana Barnobi, 53 were not among the fortunate ones. They had arrived on the boat to celebrate a friend's birthday.

"The two employees, belonging to the intelligence department, were taking part in a convivial meeting organised to celebrate the birthday of one of the group," added Cari.

The Israeli foreign ministry also confirmed that one of the dead was a former member of the country's security forces. They are working with the diplomats to bring home the body.

One of the videos showed a search and rescue helicopter flying over the scene of the accident with chairs and other debris floating.

Notably, Lake Maggiore, the second-largest lake in all of Italy is a popular tourist destination on the south side of the Alps. Thousands come here for boating and to take in the breathtaking views.

WATCH | 40-metre super yacht sinks in the Gulf of Squillace × Not an isolated incident Sunday's boat sinking is not a one-off incident in the region. Earlier this month, 15 people died after floods hit the northern region of Emilia Romagna.

Similarly, six months ago, 12 died in a landslide triggered by torrential rain on the southern island of Ischia. In September 2022, 11 people were killed by flash floods in the central region of Marche.

With Italy being a popular route for migrants to enter Europe, several migrant boat mishaps have also occurred in recent months.

In February, 59 migrants died after their boat sank off the Italian coastal city of Crotone in the southern region of Calabria. The boat had 120 migrants aboard which was way above its carrying capacity. After encountering the rough seas off southern Italy, the boat broke down and capsized instantly.

"It is a huge tragedy which shows the absolute need to act firmly against irregular migration channels," Reuters reported. Piantedosi added that it was essential to stop sea crossings which, offering migrants the illusory mirage of a better life in Europe, enriched traffickers and cause tragedies like today," said Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)