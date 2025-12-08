/Two Indian students killed in house fire in New York, family seeks Indian govt's help to bring body home

The Indian mission in the US has said that two Indian students have died after suffering severe injuries in a house fire in Albany, New York. One student has been identified as Sahaja Reddy Udumala, who waspursuing a Master’s degree in Albany, New York. Another Indian student has been identified as Anvesh Sarapelli, who had been receiving critical care, passed away. Both victims had suffered extensive burn injuries after being rescued from the home earlier this week, according to news agency PTI. They were among the four people found inside the residence.

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X that it is "deeply saddened by the untimely demise" of Udumala. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time,” the Consulate said, adding that it is in touch with Udumala and Sarepalli’s family and is extending all possible assistance. The Consulate is in touch with his family and is providing all possible assistance."

According to reports, the fire began in a neighbouring building and quickly spread to Sahaja’s home. She was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out and could not escape. “Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire,” the police department said.

It did not release the victim’s name pending notification of kin but the deceased has been identified as Udumala by her family.

Family's appeal

Udumala’s cousin Rathna Gopu launched a fundraiser to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, repatriation and transportation arrangements, immediate family support and additional expenses resulting from the tragic accident. "…our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy…Sahaja was just 24 years old, a bright and hardworking student pursuing her Master’s degree in Albany, NY, with a future full of dreams, hope, and promise," Gopu said on the fundraiser. "She struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had. Despite all medical efforts, her condition continued to worsen, and she ultimately experienced complete organ failure, leading to her passing this morning," Gopu said, adding that Udumala was known for her kindness, determination, and the warmth she shared with everyone around her.