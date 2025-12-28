/Two helicopters carrying patients collide mid-air over New Jersey |Watch

Two helicopters carrying patients reportedly collided mid-air in Hammonton, New Jersey, on Sunday (Dec 28), causing both aircraft to crash. At least one fatality has been reported, according to initial information. The incident occurred near Basin Road in Atlantic County. Emergency responders said one patient has been located and is currently being extricated from the crash site.

Videos circulating on social media show thick black smoke rising into the sky and flames at the crash site, as police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the site.

As per initial reports, the choppers were carrying at least two people listed as patients, with one person with a black tag (dead), and one red tag (cardiac arrest), who were being transported.



As of now, there is no official confirmation on no of people involved in the incident and the current condition of the affected.

The crash occurred near Hammonton Municipal Airport, where scanner traffic indicated that responders searched for additional victims while establishing a landing zone. Authorities closed White Horse Pike and Route 206 as a precaution. The FAA and NTSB have not yet issued statements, and an investigation is expected.

