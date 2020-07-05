Two dead, eight hurt in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded on early Sunday.

According to reports, a Greenville County sheriff's deputy noticed a skirmish at Lavish Lounge just before 2 am, and called for backup because of gunfire from inside the building.

Responding officials took victims inside the lounge to the hospital, while others were taken via private vehicles.

The nightclub is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina's Upstate region. A post on Lavish Lounge's Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano.

Further details are awaited.