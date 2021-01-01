Two Chinese airports now require coronavirus test results to let you travel further

Two major airports in northeastern China now require that the departing passengers should show a negative coronavirus test taken over the previous 72 hours before they can board their planes.

The requirements by the Shenyang and Dalian airports come amid a small but persistent growth in cases in the two cities located in Liaoning province just north of the capital Beijing, and the confirmation of the first mutant virus in the country.

China on Friday reported a total of 19 new virus cases, including 10 that were brought from outside the country. A total of 370 people are in treatment for COVID-19 and another 279 are being observed in isolation for having tested positive for the disease without showing symptoms. Four new cases were announced Friday in Liaoning, along with another five cases in Beijing.

To this end, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's annual Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration.

Classes are also being dismissed a week earlier than usual and tourists are being told not to come to Beijing for holidays.