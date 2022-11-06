Live Now

Twitter Live | New iOS update lets users get blue tick for $7.99, fixing search is a high priority, says Musk

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:05 AM(IST)

Users of Apple iOS devices can now pay $7.99 per month to get a verification tick next to their names just like celebrities.  Photograph: Reuters

Get all the Live updates here:  Amid mass Twitter layoffs, UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Musk to make sure that respect for human rights is central to the company's management. 

Twitter formally released its first update to the microblogging site, Apple iOS users can now pay $7.99 per month to get a blue tick making them eligible for verification just like celebrities. 

Nov 06, 2022, 09:03 AM (IST)

Less than a moth, says Musk for Twitter blue roll out in India
Nov 06, 2022, 08:08 AM (IST)

Twitter will soon add long-form text sharing feature, says Musk
Nov 06, 2022, 07:57 AM (IST)

Fixing search is a high priority: Elon Musk
Nov 06, 2022, 08:03 AM (IST)

Amid mass layoffs at Twitter, founder Jack Dorsey tweets apology

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey made series of tweets containing apologies late on Saturday (October 5), amid mass layoffs in the social media giant under its new boss Elon Musk.

Here's what he said

Nov 06, 2022, 07:52 AM (IST)

Twitter's new iOS update lets users get the blue verification mark for $7.99

According to Reuters, users of Apple iOS devices can now acquire the blue checkmark next to their usernames by paying $7.99 a month, which will qualify them for the verification mark "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

The iOS notification lists "half the ads," the option to submit longer videos to Twitter, and priority ranking for quality content as other advantages of the update.

It will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Nov 06, 2022, 07:55 AM (IST)

UN human rights chief urges Musk to ensure human rights at Twitter
