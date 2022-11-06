Twitter Live | New iOS update lets users get blue tick for $7.99, fixing search is a high priority, says Musk

Users of Apple iOS devices can now pay $7.99 per month to get a verification tick next to their names just like celebrities. Photograph: Reuters
Get all the Live updates here: Amid mass Twitter layoffs, UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Musk to make sure that respect for human rights is central to the company's management.
Twitter formally released its first update to the microblogging site, Apple iOS users can now pay $7.99 per month to get a blue tick making them eligible for verification just like celebrities.
Nov 06, 2022, 09:03 AM (IST)
Hopefully, less than a month— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022
Nov 06, 2022, 08:08 AM (IST)
Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022
Nov 06, 2022, 07:57 AM (IST)
Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot better pronto.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022
Fixing search is a high priority— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022
Nov 06, 2022, 08:03 AM (IST)
Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey made series of tweets containing apologies late on Saturday (October 5), amid mass layoffs in the social media giant under its new boss Elon Musk.
Nov 06, 2022, 07:52 AM (IST)
According to Reuters, users of Apple iOS devices can now acquire the blue checkmark next to their usernames by paying $7.99 a month, which will qualify them for the verification mark "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."
The iOS notification lists "half the ads," the option to submit longer videos to Twitter, and priority ranking for quality content as other advantages of the update.
It will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Nov 06, 2022, 07:55 AM (IST)
As new owner of @Twitter, @ElonMusk has enormous responsibilities. UN Human Rights chief @volker_turk shares some thoughts on what Musk needs to do to protect #FreeSpeech and other rights too. (1/8)— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) November 5, 2022
Read 👉 https://t.co/8H34KhAn2v pic.twitter.com/AkiPcGknVX