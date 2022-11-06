Twitter Live | New iOS update lets users get blue tick for $7.99, fixing search is a high priority, says Musk

According to Reuters, users of Apple iOS devices can now acquire the blue checkmark next to their usernames by paying $7.99 a month, which will qualify them for the verification mark "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

The iOS notification lists "half the ads," the option to submit longer videos to Twitter, and priority ranking for quality content as other advantages of the update.

It will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

