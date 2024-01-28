Turkey: One killed in Istanbul after armed attack on Italian church
Two masked men reportedly launched an armed attack at a church in Istanbul during a Sunday mass on Jan 28.
An Italian church was attacked in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on Sunday (Jan 28). At the time of filing this report, at least one person is reported dead, the interior minister in President Erdogan's administration confirmed.
The attack occurred at around 11:40 (GMT: 0840) in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media, adding an investigation had been launched.
