Turkey extends duration of survey work in disputed area of Mediterranean Sea

Turkey has decided to extend the seismic survey work of its Oruc Reis ship in disputed area of Mediterranean Sea till November 4. The decision is likely to increase tension with Greece and Cyprus. Turkey and Greece are locked in a dispute over the extent of continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The dispute started in August when Turkey sent Orus Reis intp waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

Along with two other ships, the Ataman and Cengiz Han, Oruc Reis will continue work in an area south of the Greek island of Rhodes, a Turkish naval maritime notice said. As per the previous notice, the survey work was scheduled to be over by Octiber 27

Ankara withdrew Oruc Reis last month to allow for diplomacy before a European Union summit, where Cyprus sought sanctions against Turkey. It was sent back this month, prompting an angry response from Greece, France and Germany.

After the summit, the bloc said it would punish Turkey if it continued its operations in the region, in a move Ankara said further strained Turkey-EU ties. Turkey says its operations are within its continental shelf.

(With Reuters inputs)