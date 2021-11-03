Tunisia: Tunnel found near French ambassador's home, anti-terror probe on

A tunnel has been discovered near French ambassador's residence in Tunisia prompting an anti-terrorism investigation, said Tunisian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. The tunnel was found to have been dug from a house frequented by a known extremist.

French diplomats did not comment immediately.

Tunisian security forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent years and have grown better at responding to those that occur say Western diplomats.

Last such major attack happened in 2015. At the time, militants killed many people in two separate assaults at a museum in Tunis and a beach resort in Sousse.

Residence of the French ambassadorn is located in a walled compound in an upscale compound of La Marsa. There are private houses on both sides.