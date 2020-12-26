Tunisia extends emergency by six months

State of emergency declared in Tunisia five years ago has been extended by additional six months. The official statement from Tunisian President Kais Saied made the announcement.

"President Saied decided to extend the state of emergency in the entire territory of the republic for a period of six months, starting from December 26, 2020 until June 23, 2021," an official statement quoted the Tunisian leader as saying on Friday.

The state of emergency was first declared on November 24, 2015, following a deadly bomb attack on a bus of the presidential guards, killing 12 people.

Emergency gives exceptional powers to Tunisia's security forces.

It also allows to "ensure the control of the press" and for strikes and meetings that "create disorder" to be banned.

Few months before emergence was declared in Tunisia in 2015, the country witnessed the deadliest non-state attack in the country`s history when 38 people were killed. A gunman opened fire at tourist resort in Port El Kantaoui.

In March that year, 22 people, mostly tourists, were killed when three terrorists attacked the Bardo National Museum in the Tunisian capital city of Tunis.

All three attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

