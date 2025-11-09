Tsunami warning issued in Japan after massive earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes northern Pacific region

A tsunami warning was issued in Japan after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hit the northern Pacific region on Sunday (Nov 9). The tremors struck around 5:03 pm in the waters off Iwate. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a tsunami was possible in the region with waves of up to one metre (three feet) high. Shortly after the advisory was issued, the agency said that small tsunami waves were observed.

“A tsunami advisory has been issued,” the JMA said in a bulletin. It further warned that waves could strike the Iwate coast at any moment following the massive quake. Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake was of magnitude 6.8.

National broadcaster NHK reported that offshore tsunami waves were observed and urged residents to stay away from coastal regions.

