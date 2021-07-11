TSMC is in the process of signing deal to buy COVID-19 vaccines from BioNTech

As part of a drawn out and highly politicised process for Taiwan to access the shot, Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said on Sunday, it was in the middle of the contract signing process to buy COVID-19 vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE.



For months, Taiwan's government has tried to buy the coronavirus vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China for nixing a deal the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, has denied the accusations.



After facing public pressure over the slow pace of inoculation programme last month, the Taiwan government agreed to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines, which would finally be donated to the country's government for distribution.

In a brief emailed statement, without elaborating, TSMC said, "There are multiple parties. We are in the middle of the contract signing process. We will make announcements once the process is completed."



Gou's spokesperson, BioNTech and Fosun did not respond to requests for comment.



While speaking to reporters later on Sunday, Premier Su Tseng-chang said that talks for the vaccine were ongoing. "Once there is an definite outcome, we'll naturally report it to everyone."



A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that contract talks were 'not yet 100% complete', while another source said an announcement was expected this week.

