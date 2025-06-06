/Trump vs Musk: Not diplomat, a random X account tries to make peace between two billionaires, and here's what Musk says

During the high-voltage drama after the breakup of US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, a random internet user seemed to broker peace between the duo. A user on the social media platform X with 184 followers was seen asking both parties to head for peace - and in a surprising turn, Musk agreed.

An X user under the name Alaska with the handle @Fab25june, replied to one of Musk’s posts and said This is a shame, this back and forth. You are both better than this. Cool off and take a step back for a couple of days.”

In an astonishing move, Musk replied to the user, saying, “Good advice. Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.”

After this, screenshots of the conversation were circulated online with people saying, “An account with 184 followers has achieved de-escalation between two of the most powerful people in the world.”

It all began when Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, called to end government contracts and subsidies granted to Musk’s companies.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump wrote.

In response, Musk replied, saying, “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

Earlier, Musk also criticised Trump’s tax and spending policy. He called it a “disgusting abomination.”

In return, Trump said, “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot. He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next.”