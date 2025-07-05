/Trump to send ‘take it or leave it’ tariff letters to 12 countries on THIS day. Will tariff go even higher?

US President Donald Trump has signed letters to 12 countries describing various tariff levels they would face on goods they export to the US. He said that the letters with a “take it or leave it” offer will be sent to the countries on Monday (July 7). While speaking to the reporter aboard Air Force One, en route to New Jersey, Trump rejected the request to name the countries that are expected to receive the letters. He said he would make the names public on Monday only.

Earlier, Trump had told reporters on Thursday (July 3) that the first batch of the letters would be dispatched on Friday (July 4) only, on the national holiday in the US. But the date has now shifted.

In April this year, Trump announced a 10 per cent base tariff rate and additional amounts for most countries, some hitting as high as 50 per cent. The move was part of a global trade war. Although all but the 10 per cent base rate were subsequently suspended for 90 days to allow more time for negotiations to secure deals. That 90-day period ends on July 9.