Trump teases 'Mindbogglingly' HISTORIC deal with Harvard - Is the fight finally over?

US President Donald Trump on Friday hinted at a historic deal with the Ivy League school, which may end the high-profile confrontation with the Federal Government.

"We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so. They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations and appear to be committed to doing what is right. If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be “mindbogglingly” HISTORIC, and very good for our Country," said Trump in a Truth Social Post on Friday. However, the details of the deal were not discussed in the post.

On the other hand, in a significant development, Federal Judge Allison Burroughs on Friday granted a preliminary (but effectively long-term) injunction to permanently halt the Trump administration's withdrawal of its ability to enrol foreign students at the university. But all the legal hurdles of Harvard will not vanish right away; however, it gives the Ivy League school a boost as it faces stern challenges from the government.

Judge Burroughs also directed the Federal Government to issue guidance to consular and customs officers to disregard the revocation and document compliance within 72 hours.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had earlier revoked Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification on May 22. This move threatened to deport approximately 7,000 students, about one quarter of the student body, to deportation. Then, Trump followed up with a proclamation on June 4 to deny Harvard the ability to enrol foreign students, which was temporarily blocked by Judge Burroughs.