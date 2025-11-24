President Donald Trump says Americans will soon see the full payoff from his sweeping tariff plan, claiming that the real financial impact has yet to be counted. In a Truth Social post, Trump on Sunday (Nov 24) insisted that the United States has already made "hundreds of billions of dollars" from tariffs imposed on foreign countries, but argued that the true gains remain obscured because many businesses stockpiled goods before the tariffs took effect.

Nations stockpiling to escape Trump tariffs?

According to Trump, companies purchased large inventories early to avoid the higher costs, but those supplies are now running out. He said that once buyers can no longer rely on pre-tariff stock, tariff payments will surge. " That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon Tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, "predicting that "the amounts payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received. These payments will be RECORD SETTING, and put our Nation on a new and unprecedented course," he said.

Once again referring to America s the "hottest" country in the world, he claimed that “Tariff POWER will bring America National Security and Wealth the likes of which has never been seen before.”

Congressional estimates don't agree

According to The Independent, projections suggest a more modest outcome. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the deficit would be reduced by around 3 trillion dollars, roughly 1 trillion less than the administration initially projected, The Independent reported.