/Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza ceasefire, urges Hamas to accept final deal, warns 'IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Jul 1) that Israel has agreed to the terms of a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept what he called the "final" deal on the table. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his representatives held a "long and productive meeting" with Israeli officials earlier in the day, paving the way for a temporary halt to the fighting that has ravaged the Palestinian territory for nearly nine months. He urged the militant group Hamas to also accept the "final proposal" while issuing an ominous warning "IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE".

What did Trump say exactly?

On Truth Social, Trump, in his usual style, wrote, "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War."

He then told Hamas that "The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal." He added that he hopes “for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

Neither the Israeli government nor Hamas immediately responded to the announcement, and there was no official confirmation from the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

Trump to be ‘Very firm’ with Netanyahu