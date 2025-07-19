/Trump says 10 more Israeli hostages to be free 'very shortly', hopes to 'finish' war in Gaza 'quickly'

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (July 18) that 10 Israeli hostages will be released "very shortly" from Gaza. The statement came amid the push for the 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid the ongoing war. “We got most of the hostages back. We’re going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly,” the American president said during a dinner with Republican senators. He also praised his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, as “fantastic”.

The new ceasefire proposal pushes for the release of the 10 hostages and the remains of 18 others in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Meanwhile, earlier on the same day, it was reported that the director of the Mossad visited the US this week in the hope that Trump would support Israel's offer to ask other countries to take in the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians still living in Gaza. The chief, David Barnea, told Witkoff that Israel has discussed relocating Palestinians to Ethiopia, Indonesia and Libya.