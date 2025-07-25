A report from the New York Times shows that in the winter of 1997, Donald Trump sent a book, ‘Trump: The Art of the Comeback’, written by him, to his friend Jeffrey Epstein with a heartfelt note, “To Jeff — You are the greatest!”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had been close friends, with the duo being together till 2004, when there was a fallout between the two. He then ousted him from the Mar-a-Lago club, which is at the centre of the sex trafficking scandal.

Trump and Epstein with Melania and Maxwell Photograph: (File Picture)

Mr Trump has previously sued the Wall Street Journal for defamation after a report claiming that Mr Trump signed the note and the drawing in the book. The WSJ report described the drawing as an outline of a woman and Mr Trump's signature as the pubic hair.

Another report by the Wall Street Journal reveals that US President Donald Trump and former US President Bill Clinton were among the 50 people who sent a letter to the disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday on a leather-bound book in 2003. There were other notable names like Leslie H. Wexner, then the owner of Victoria’s Secret and other retailers; Alan C. Greenberg, owner of Wall Street firm Bear Stearns; and physicist Murray Gell-Mann.